Security operatives have apprehended five young boys in Okpella following an attempted robbery at a boutique in the Imiokpe community, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspects were arrested by members of the Iddo Igbode security outfit.

The suspects confessed that they traveled from neighboring Kogi State with the intention of carrying out the robbery before they were caught.

The youngest among them, identified as an underage boy, admitted to previously participating in two successful motorcycle thefts.

He also claimed to possess supernatural powers, including the ability to disappear.