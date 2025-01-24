Israeli forces closed four main entrances to Jenin and its refugee camp on Friday, as the deadly raid into the city reached its fourth day, officials said.

According to reports, Jenin’s deputy governor, stated that the Israeli army “blocked all four main entrances to the city and its refugee camp with earth mounds, preventing entry and exit”.

According to Palestinian accounts, Israeli authorities deployed drones equipped with loudspeakers into the refugee camp and imposed a curfew from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Local news also reported that Israeli forces set fire to homes in the camp and blocked civil defence teams from reaching the area to put out the flames.

This comes after they threatened to evacuate Jenin refugee camp inhabitants on Thursday, when thousands of Palestinians fled under Israeli forces’ deadly assault.

Israeli forces have increased their operations throughout the occupied West Bank, including Jenin governorate, since January 21, two days after the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on January 19.

As of Thursday, the death toll in Israeli raids had reached 12. Dozens have also been wounded and detained.

Sources say Palestinian fighters have also been fighting back against Israeli forces, targeting them with an explosive device while they were travelling along Jenin’s Nazareth Street. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Since the war on Gaza began in October 2023, Israeli forces have increased the size and frequency of their raids in the occupied West Bank, killing nearly 900 Palestinians and wounding thousands.

Israel says eliminating armed Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank is part of its overarching goals for the war on Gaza.

United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese warns that Israel’s genocide would not be confined to Gaza if the military offensive in the West Bank does not end.