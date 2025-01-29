The Kebbi State Chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups has expressed strong reservations about the proposed Tax Reform Bill currently before the Nigerian Senate.

Speaking at a one-day town hall meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Comrade Mansur Isah Guruza, Coordinator of CNG Kebbi State Chapter, emphasized that the bill, if passed, would have far-reaching adverse effects on the Northern region, including Kebbi State.

Guruza highlighted three key concerns with the proposed bill: the disproportionate impact on Northern states, the potential for increased economic disparity, and the lack of transparency and data-driven decision making.

He urged the government to ensure that any tax reform promotes fairness and equity among all state, and called for a downward review of the 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) to 3% to alleviate the burden on Nigerians.

The town hall meeting was attended by distinguished guests and stakeholders, who engaged in a critical discourse on the implications of the proposed Tax Reform Bill.

The CNG Kebbi State Chapter urged the Nigerian Senate to pause consideration of the bill and engage in further consultations with stakeholders.

A paper was presented by Professor Ahmadu Umar Sanda of the Department of Economics, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, titled “The pains and gains from economic reforms in developing countries: lessons and policy options for Nigeria.