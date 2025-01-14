The Ifon Progressive Union (IPU), representing the indigenes of Ifon-Orolu in Osun State, has alleged that two people were injured in a shooting incident in the Apiponroro area, reportedly carried out by individuals from the neighboring Ilobu community.

The Ifon and Ilobu communities have a long history of communal clashes, often driven by disputes over boundaries, resulting in casualties and property destruction over the years.

Detailing the latest incident, the Secretary of the Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union’s Board of Trustees, Jide Akinyooye, stated that violence erupted in the early hours of Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

He accused the Ilobu community of exacerbating the conflict, despite ongoing government efforts to resolve the boundary dispute in the Opapa buffer zone.

Akinyooye called on the state government to take decisive action against those responsible for the violence and commended the Olufon of Ifon-Orolu, Oba Peter Ipadeola, for urging his subjects to exercise restraint.

He also encouraged the government to adopt firmer measures to prevent further loss of life and property.

In response, Ilobu leaders denied the allegations with the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, Chief Leke Ogunsola, accusing gunmen from Ifon of attacking Ilobu residents early Tuesday morning.

He appealed to the government to intervene and ensure the safety of Ilobu residents, asserting that Ilobu has always been a peace-loving community.

The Osun State Government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.