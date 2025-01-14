Residents of Kano State are now beneficiaries of bags of 25kg rice distributed as part of the palliative measures introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the effects of the current economic challenges.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (Northwest), Abdullahi Tanko-Yakasai, announced that each local government area in Kano will receive bags of rice to ease the hardship faced by citizens.

Tanko-Yakasai, who flagged off the distribution at Nassarawa Local Government, called on citizens to continue supporting the President’s policies, assuring that better days are ahead.