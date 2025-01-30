Australian police announced on Wednesday that they had stopped a planned antisemitic attack after discovering an explosives-laden caravan, in an increase of threats against the Jewish community that officials described as terrorism.

The caravan was located on January 19 near Dural, a suburb about 36 kilometers northwest of Sydney’s downtown, according to New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson.

The problem had been completely handled, and there was no additional threat to the Jewish community, he stated.

Hudson stated that arrests had been made, but did not specify how many or what the charges were.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said more than 100 officers were investigating the incident as part of a combined counter-terrorism investigation involving state and federal police.

Since the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict in late 2023, Australia has seen an increase in antisemitic acts, including attacks on synagogues, buildings, and cars.

The opposition has accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose centre-left Labour Party seeks re-election in polls due in May, for the surge in antisemitic events in the country.

The government claims it has taken further actions to protect the Jewish community, such as increased money and a federal taskforce to examine antisemitic occurrences.