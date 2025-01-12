Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has met with the chairmanship and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the January 18 local government elections.

The Governor urged the candidates to demonstrate dedication and competence in their campaigns and eventual roles.

The election, scheduled for January 18, will take place across the eighteen local government areas of the State.

In a bid to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa convened a meeting with all APC candidates.

Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted the importance of building on the successes recorded in the last governorship election.

He also emphasised the need to sustain the impactful governance already established in the State.

The state APC chairman called on the candidates to intensify their grassroots campaigns to promote the party's agenda of good governance.

