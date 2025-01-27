The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has promised to drop all criminal charges against the Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi.

Recall that Farotimi is facing defamation charges over claims in his Book titled “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System” where he alleged that the elder statesman compromised the Nigerian Judiciary.

Speaking at a Press Conference addressed by Babalola and the Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on behalf of other prominent Yoruba traditional rulers, in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday evening, the legal luminary said he decided to drop the criminal defamation charges against the Lagos based human rights activist following the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, and other prominent traditional rulers in the country.

Aare Babalola said he had ignored interventions from different monarchs and personalities within and outside the country, but had to yield to the appeals of the traditional institutions, and added that the statement of an Oba in Yoruba tradition from time immemorial is a command.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Oguwusi appealed to Babalola to consider the various forces and personalities that have intervened in the matter.

The monarch hailed Babalola and commended his contribution to the development of the Yoruba race, the Nation and the world at large.