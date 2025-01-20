The 774 local governments are to open dedicated accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the direct disbursement of allocations to them from the Federation Account, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has disclosed.

The National President, Bello Lawal Yandaki, who disclosed this said the opening of the account is critical to the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on direct allocations to the councils.

He said the apex bank is waiting for the Federal Government’s directive on the opening of the accounts.

Also, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is to monitor the utilisation of the funds by the chairmen in conformity with the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance.

The Federal Government according to sources has constituted a team of anti-corruption agents drawn from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute council chairmen and other officials who indulge in corrupt practices.

Yandaki, who spoke with reporters in Katsina, however allayed fears over the delay in the disbursement of funds to the councils.

He said there was no cause for alarm and attributed the delay to the failure of councils to submit necessary bank details to the Federation Accounts and Allocations Committee (FAAC) required for facilitating the payments.

A source at the FAAC meeting also said: “The structures are yet to be erected. The LGAs have to be coordinated.

During the January FAAC meeting, N361.754 billion was allocated to the LGAs.

However, the funds remain undistributed due to these administrative bottlenecks.

FAAC officials have urged the councils to resolve these issues before the month’s end to ensure they receive their allocations.

The Federal Government’s decision to channel funds directly to the local government followed the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the autonomy of the councils.

However, although the apex court ruling mandates direct allocation of funds to councils, thereby bypassing state governments, there have been concerns about compliance.

An example is Anambra State where a state law provides that local government funds can only be disbursed through a joint state/local government account.

According to the source, the Federal Government constituted the anti-corruption team to monitor the accounts of the councils in a bid to prevent illegal diversion by governors and ensure financial accountability and autonomy at the grassroots level.

Shedding light on the stringent measures to track financial activities across the councils, he added: “If any local government chairman does anything untoward, people will know, and he may be invited by the anti-corruption agencies to answer for it.”

The source noted that council chairmen should now take full responsibility for their financial operations.

He said: “Local government chairmen should know that because monies are going directly to them, they have no excuse to say the governor has diverted their funds.

He warned that any chairman found transferring bulk funds back to state governors would face the consequences.

The source added: “If a chairman disposes of the money in bulk to the state government, of course, he will have to answer for it.

The source expressed confidence that these measures would strengthen financial transparency and improve service delivery at the grassroots level.