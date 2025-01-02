Nigerian musician and performer Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba or Tuface, has announced his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

One of Nigeria’s biggest celebrity couples, Annie and Tuface got married in 2012 and had two daughters together.

In a post on Instagram, the African Queen singer said they had been separated for some time and had taken steps toward a divorce.

The post was later deleted but 2Baba then released a video to confirm that its contents were accurate.

The singer is seen as being one of the pioneers of the Nigerian music scene that is now popular around the world, paving the way for musicians like Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

The couple had a star-studded wedding ceremony in 2013, an event which was widely followed in Nigeria even though it took place in Dubai.

The star is still widely known as Tuface even though he announced in 2014 that he had changed his name to 2Baba.

News of the separation has shocked fans and admirers across the continent as the couple had overcome previous problems and are one of Nigeria’s longest-lasting celebrity couples.

The former Plantashun Boyz member says he plans to hold a press conference to provide more details, adding that he is committed to sharing his perspective directly with his supporters and music lovers around the globe.

In a bizarre twist, the post was deleted minutes later, followed by another saying the account had been hacked.

But 2Baba then went live on his Instagram account to confirm his initial post about the separation.

“No-one hacked my account, I said what I said, I come in peace,” he said in the video.

The couple have also cut ties on social media, unfollowing each other on their respective platforms, backing the performer’s statement about their split.

In the video of his most popular song, African Queen, Annie played his love interest and it is believed that their relationship blossomed from there.

Annie, an actor, recently trended on social media after she shared personal details about her marriage, including a miscarriage and struggles with her husband’s other relationships, on the reality show Young, Famous & African.