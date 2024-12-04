Members of the Independent National Identification Agents Union in Nigeria’s Southwest region have protested an alleged non payment of their two years commission and unlawful invalidation of their operational licences by the leadership of the National Identity Management Commission.

They are asking President Bola Tinubu to swiftly intervene on the matter as their means of survival has been affected.

Leader of the group Taiwo Odebunmi said the hardship that they have been subjected to as a result of the non payment of their commission and invalidation of their Operation licences is beyond comprehension.