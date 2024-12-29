Passengers must be promptly informed of Scheduled Changes, Delays or Cancellation by Airlines. Also adequate compensation, accomodation, and alternative travel arrangements must be offered when distruption exceeds acceptable limit.

These are the Submission of the Acting Director General, NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo at an Emergency Stakeholders meeting in Lagos.

This meeting is called at the instance of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority with major airlines in the country to seek a lasting solution to flight Distruptions which has become a serious issue in the Aviation Sector in the Country.

In his Opening Remark, the NCAA DG Says communication and concern on the part of Airlines is important to ensure passengers rights are respected.

In the Submission of MD FAAN and CEO Airpeace, there is need to put an end to unruly behaviour by some passengers who have resorted to not just blackmail but destruction of Airport infrastructure because of delayed flights.

The DG NCAA further reveal that Airlines must begin to streamline their activities and reduce the unnecessary burden on themselves as he also condemns passengers uncouth behaviour.

Flight Data Record of the NCAA Reveals that in September 2024, 5,291 domestic flights were operated with 2,434 Delays and 79 Cancellation.

In October, 2024, 5,513 were operated, 2791 Delays, 111 Cancellation.

