Police officers have been advised to rededicate themselves in the discharge of their duties and do away with things that can tarnish the names and image of the force.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun made this known during the pull out parade of Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu.

After three decades of service as a police officer, Abiodun Alamutu retired as a Commissioner of Police.

He was joined by friends, course mates and well wishers to celebrate his achievements.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun was represented by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

She commended the outgoing Commissioner of Police for his selfless service.

Speaking about his qualities, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of zone 2 describes Abiodun Alamutu as a reliable and competent police officer.

Others describe the outgoing Commissioner of Police as a special person with unique security skills.

For him, he would be leaving the service with memories of good things and achievements in the area of security.

He appreciates the support of the people.

