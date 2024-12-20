Driven by a 750 million dollars World Bank loan and persistent challenges with the national grid, the Federal Government has focused on renewable energy to enhance power supply in key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, rural communities, and transportation.

With an estimated 80 million Nigerians lacking access to electricity, the government has introduced the e-HEART project, which aims to deploy mini-grids to address energy access issues in rural areas.

This initiative is expected to create sustainable local economies and curb rural-to-urban migration.

The Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu says, the government has allocated 700 million dollars from the African Development Bank to finance the ‘Desert to Power’ project.

This program will leverage the abundant solar resources in northern Nigeria to generate renewable energy for underserved communities.

