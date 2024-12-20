The Adamawa state police command says it arrested 715 suspects for various offences between January and December 16, 2024, but, 292 were convicted, with 387 still awaiting trial as 36 suspects are still under investigation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris spoke in Yola, while giving an account of the command’s achievement for the period under review.

Crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, rape, culpable homicide, Shilla boys’ activities as well as farmers/headers crises were among the cases handled by the Adamawa state police command in 2024.

The state commissioner for police says under his watch the command has been able to clamp down on criminal hideouts leading to the arrest of over 700 suspects.

According to him through community policing system, intense operational patrols, raiding of black sports/criminal hideouts, quick response to distress calls, visibility policing/stop and search operations, rescue operations, and synergy with sister agencies were part of the strategy used by the command in achieving this feat

While hoping to sustain this effort in fighting crimes and criminality in 2025, the Commissioner is soliciting public support and cooperation on credible information.

The senior special assistant to Governor Fintiri on security, Community and Peace, Ahmed Lawal says the Governor has been supportive of security agents

The people of Adamawa State have been reassured of adequate security for a successful and crime free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

However, the police say the use of fireworks known as knockout is banned in the state.

