The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has honored, Nasir Idris, the Governor of Kebbi State, with the prestigious traditional title of Gwarzon Daular Usmaniyya, recognising his strong ties with traditional institutions.

The announcement was made via a letter presented by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera, during a visit to the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

In his letter, the Sultan commended Governor Idris for his significant contributions to advancements in education, healthcare, and security within the state.

The Sultan stated that the tittle serves as a symbol of appreciation and encouragement for his continued service to humanity.

Expressing his gratitude, Governor Idris conveyed his deep appreciation for the honor, noting the four prominent tittle he holds which are GWARZON DAULAR USMANIYYA from the Sultan, KAURAN GWANDU from Gwandu, JIGON KABI from Argungu, GAMJIN YAURI from Yauri, and GARKUWAN ZURU from Zuru.

In a related celebration, the Fulani community of Kebbi State also conferred the title of JIGON FULANIN KEBBI on Governor Idris during the Huttungo Cultural Festival, part of the Gwandu Emirate’s Horse Racing and Cultural Festival.

Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Fulani Matters, decorated him with the title’s regalia at the event held in Bulasa, Birnin Kebbi, on Friday.

These dual recognitions highlight Governor Idris’s dedication to cultural heritage and his efforts to foster unity among all communities in Kebbi State.

