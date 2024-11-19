All infrastructures at Nigerian ports are being rehabilitated and modernized to ensure operational efficiency, increase revenue, and reduce vessel turnaround time.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola was speaking Iragbiji, his hometown.

The event is an annual gathering that unites sons and daughters of Iragbiji from far and near in celebration.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, used the occasion to appeal to Nigerians for patience with the current administration.

The Minister says his ministry has achieved a 60% increase in revenue generation for the Federal Government.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi, announced that the community is prepared to host the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies with 2,400 acres of land already allocated for its establishment.

The event, attended by dignitaries from across the country, featured various activities to showcase and promote the rich culture and traditions of the town.

