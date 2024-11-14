The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, is at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

The visit is to ascertain the troops’ level of preparedness in support of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the conduct of Saturday’s election.

Addressing men of the 32 artillery on their expected constitutional roles during the exercise, the defence chief said that President Bola Tinubu is impressed with the conduct of the army in Edo state governorship election.

Advertisement

For him, elections should not be a warfare, stating that their job is to provide security for the electoral umpire and residents of Ondo state.

He is expected to meet with relevant security agencies later today.