According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.

Advertisement

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.

Advertisement

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.

Advertisement

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.

Advertisement

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.

Advertisement

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.

Advertisement

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.

Advertisement

According to global internet monitor NetBlocks, Mozambique’s social media access has been restricted for the second time in a week, after opposition leaders’ demands for statewide strikes over a controversial presidential election.

After the incumbent Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique for 49 years, won the October 9 election—a result that opposition parties and election monitors say was faulty—tensions in the country have increased.

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were blocked, according to NetBlocks, a London-based group that keeps an eye on internet outages.

Advertisement

This follows a brutal crackdown on rallies and an earlier internet blackout last Friday, the day after election results were released.

NetBlocks described last Friday’s blackout as a “near-total disruption to mobile internet connectivity,” affecting many Mozambicans’ ability to access information.

Advertisement

Daniel Chapo of Frelimo was declared the winner of the presidential election on October 24th, with nearly 71% of the vote.

Venancio Mondlane, leader of the Podemos party, took second place with 20%.

The announcement of the election results sparked protests, with opposition supporters taking to the streets.

Despite social media restrictions, he has called for a nationwide strike from October 31st to November 7th to protest what he says are unjust election results.

Advertisement

Maputo, the city of Mozambique, seemed deserted by Thursday, as many locals seemed to be watching the strike.

The Podemos party, which gained surprising traction in the election, has vowed to fight for electoral transparency.

With political tension mounting and social media access limited, the situation in Mozambique remains volatile as opposition leaders continue to push for transparency and justice.