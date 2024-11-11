Nigerians in the Diaspora have called on President Bola Tinubu to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the diversion of the Lagos -Calabar Coastal Highway at chainages 17 and 18.

They also condemned what they described as abuse of the right of their representative in Nigeria, Stella Okengwu, by the minister of works, David Umahi at an event.

The Diasporans who are subscribers to Winhomes Global Services also claimed they invested about 250 million dollars into the project and they ensured due diligence in their dealings.

