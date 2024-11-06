The Nigeria Police Force has expressed sadness over the sudden passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on November 5, 2024.

The force says to pay tribute, the Inspector-General of Police has cancelled all non-essential personal and social engagements and non-urgent commitments for the next two days.

General Lagbaja was a highly respected figure, known for his tireless efforts in combating insurgency, armed banditry, and violent extremism.

His dedication to the Nigerian Army and the nation earned him great admiration.

The Inspector-General’s gesture reflects the deep respect and appreciation for General Lagbaja’s remarkable service.

The Nigeria Police Force extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and General Lagbaja’s family, colleagues, and loved ones during this difficult time.

His legacy and commitment to Nigeria’s security will never be forgotten.

