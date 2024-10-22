The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission says it has not issued any directive for the phasing out of any type of meters or metering technology.

This according to meter manufacturer, Unistar, is the position of the commission.

Unistar said in a statement from its communications department that the clarification became necessary following two notices by the Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies on the phasing out of Unistar meters.

The distribution companies had in the notices urged customers to apply for new meters with the claim that the meters will be decommissioned and non functional by the 14th of November 2024.

Unistar says the notices by the two companies are inaccurate and do not reflect the true situation of things.

It adds that there are two types of Unistar meters currently in use across all distribution networks namely the older card meter technology and the South African based STS Technology.

It says the Card meter technology has proven to be effective with no issues or challenges reported with users consistently validating its effectiveness.

Going further the meter manufacturer says upgrades does not affect the effectiveness of the meters in any way adding that it also has STS Technology based meters on networks across the country and are upgradable.

It restates its commitment to the production of quality, affordable and efficient meters for the Electricity Sector.

Read Full Statement Below…

Media Statement

Clarification on Unistar Meters and STS Upgrades

On October 11, 2024, a notice issued by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, followed by a similar notice from Ikeja Electric two days later, was brought to our attention. This notice advised consumers using Unistar Meters to apply for and purchase new meters, claiming that the existing meters would be decommissioned and non-functional as of November 14, 2024.

We wish to clarify that this notice is inaccurate and does not reflect the true situation. The following points provide clarity:

1. Types of Unistar Meters:

– There are two types of Unistar Meters currently on distribution networks:

a) The older Card Meter Technology

b) The South African-based STS Technology.

2. Card Meter Technology:

– Although older, the Card Meter Technology has proven to be effective, with no issues or challenges reported. Consumers have consistently validated its reliability.

3. Impact of STS Upgrades:

– The ongoing STS upgrades do not affect the Card Meter Technology in any way.

4. STS Meters:

– Unistar Hi-Tech Meters also has STS Meter Technology in use on distribution networks, and none of our STS meters have encountered any challenges with the TID rollover process. Our meters are upgradable.

5. Regulatory Position:

– The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has not issued any directive to phase out any type of meters or metering technology.

6. Commitment to Quality:

– Unistar Hi-Tech Systems Ltd reassures Nigerians that we are committed to providing high-quality meters that meet the Nigerian Metering Codes. Our meters have been in use in Nigeria for almost 20 years, and we have consistently supported electricity distribution networks by providing necessary services throughout this period.

We will continue to collaborate with all relevant authorities to help close the significant metering gaps in Nigeria.

Signed,

Communications Department

—

About Unistar Hi-Tech Meters

Unistar Hi-Tech Systems Ltd is a pioneer meter manufacturer in Nigeria, operational since 2004. We continue to produce meters that meet the current specifications of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).