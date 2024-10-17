President Bola Tinubu has expressed commitment to working with experts from diverse sectors, including the private sector, to develop policies that resonate with the aspirations of Nigerians.

This affirmation was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during the closing ceremony of the 30th Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) anniversary conference held in Abuja.

The curtains have been drawn on the 30th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit, a convergence of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators committed to shaping a sustainable economic future for the Nigeria.

Addressing the audience, Nigeria’s President reiterated the administration’s promise to foster collaboration with private sector experts, emphasising that inclusive policy frameworks will drive sustainable economic transformation.

The summit, which brought together stakeholders across various sectors, stressed the need for fiscal discipline, youth empowerment, and technology adoption as pillars for Nigeria’s future.

As the 30th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit comes to an end, stakeholders leave with a shared vision for a brighter economic future.

With the government committed to working hand-in-hand with the private sector, all eyes are now on the implementation phase.