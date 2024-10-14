The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.

Advertisement

The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.

Advertisement

The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.

Advertisement

The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.

Advertisement

The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.

Advertisement

The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.

Advertisement

The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.

Advertisement

The Federal Government is set to rev up the war against insurgents and other criminal elements with the acquisition of 24 M-346 fighter platforms for the Nigerian Airforce.

Already, a team of experts headed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, is in Italy finalising the procurement process.

The Air Marshal Abubakar-led team is made up of officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance who participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting with Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Rome.

On the list are 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

Advertisement

M-346 jet known as the Alenia Aermacchi, is an advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, with the advantages of precision strike, high speed, and maneuverability. It is said to be precise in Intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The Trekker helicopter which is called AW169 or AW189, offers several advantages in military and counter-terrorism operations due to its endurance in the battlefield and quick response to emerging threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeatedly expressed his determination to equip the Armed Forces to enable them to perform their constitutional duties, and effectively combat security challenges across the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, that the first three units of the 24 M-346 aircraft would be delivered early next year with the last batch arriving in mid-2026.