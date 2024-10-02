The Lagos State Government Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment has taken a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and employment for youth in the state.

Two thousand five hundred graduate trainees participated in the onboarding ceremony for the 2024 Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme after completing a three-week training.

Lagos state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat says the program aims to empower young graduates with essential skills, knowledge, and experience to increase their employability.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to address unemployment and provide opportunities for youth to engage productively.