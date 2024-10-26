A High Court has directed the Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to proceed with the local government elections scheduled for Saturday.

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court issued the order following a case filed by the state electoral commission against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 13 others.

TVC News Senior Reporter, Ibrahim Isah, reports that this directive comes despite a recent Federal High Court ruling nullifying the appointments of KANSIEC’s Chairman and other members, who were appointed by Governor Yusuf to conduct the elections.

The Federal High Court halted the elections, ruling KANSIEC's setup under Governor Yusuf as illegal, but the Kano State High Court has now allowed the polls to proceed.

Following the High Court’s ruling, the Kano Independent Electoral Commission announced its commitment to proceed with the local council elections as planned.

Residents and stakeholders alike remain hopeful for a peaceful voting process.