As Nigeria marks her 64th Independence Anniversary , Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir has emphasised the importance for national unity, social cohesion and harmonious coexistence.

He made it clear that peace, tranquility and brotherhood served as the foundation for Nigeria’s greatness and prosperity.

Governor Nasir Idris made this stated in his anniversary message to the people of Kebbi State on the occasion of Nigeria’s 64th Independence celebration.

Dr. Idris urged Nigerians to build upon the legacy of the nation’s founding fathers of hard work, truthfulness, patriotism and love for one another.

Advertisement

The Governor spoke about the importance of sustained prayers as potent weapon to surmounting the nation’s challenges.

According to him, the best way to enjoy these sacrifices is to remain committed to a united Nigeria where all citizens are equal and pray for the betterment of Nigeria regardless of one’s Faith.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on the contributions of our founding fathers like Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose efforts laid the foundation for Nigeria’s freedom.

The Governor called for patience and patriotism as Nigerians work together towards a brighter and prosperous future.

Advertisement

He thanked the people of Kebbi State for their continued support to his administration to bolster security and development.