Former US President, Donald Trump’s campaign has requested military aircraft and vehicles to carry him around the country during the final weeks of the presidential campaign due to a persistent murder threat from Iran.

President Biden stated Friday that he has directed the Department of Defense to collaborate with the Secret Service to meet the request.

The FBI is probing the Butler shooting, in which Mr. Trump was grazed by a bullet that came within inches of killing him, as well as a man accused of attempting to shoot Mr. Trump at his Florida golf club last month.

However, the FBI has discovered no proof that either man had co-conspirators or was involved in any Iranian conspiracy.

The assassination attempts underscored concerns about Mr. Trump’s security should Iran send professional killers.

Mr. Trump is receiving “the highest levels of protection,” according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s communications officer, echoing previous rhetoric from Ronald Rowe, the Secret Service acting director.

That includes the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, counter unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technology systems, he said.

Iran has long expressed a desire to retaliate against Mr. Trump for ordering in 2020 the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian military’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

U.S. intelligence officials reportedly warned the Secret Service about a heightened threat from Iran in the weeks leading up to the rally, but that intelligence was not shared with the vast majority of agents