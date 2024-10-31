The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety

Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety

Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety

Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety

Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety

Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety

Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety

Advertisement

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the oil-producing communities in Bayelsa and Delta State.

The communities approached the Court to nullify President Tinubu’s alleged illegal appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Plaintiffs, in their suit, argued that President Tinubu’s appointee, Chiedu Ebie, was not qualified to head the board of the NDDC since he is not from “the oil-producing area with the highest quantum of oil production.

Delivering judgment Justice Joyce Abdulmalki held that in view of section 24(2) of the NDDC Act, the plaintiff had no locus.

Advertisement

The section read”

Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, no suit shall lie against any member of the Board, the Managing Director, or any other officer or employee of the Commission for any act done in pursuance or execution of this Act or any other law or enactment, or of any public duty or authority or in respect of any alleged neglect or default in the execution of this Act or such law or enactment, duty or authority, shall lie or be instituted in any court”

It is on this premise the court dismissed the suit in its entirety