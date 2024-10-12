The Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Mr Ifeanyi Okeke believes that standardising is essential for industrialisation and a sustainable economy.

Mr Okeke made the remarks in Abuja while launching a road walk #walkforstandard in honor of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s 2024 World Standard Day celebration.

Advertisement

He stated that the walk is aimed at creating awareness on the importance of standardisation in the global economy.

The Director, Standards Development of SON, Mr Yahaya Buka said the theme of the 2024 World Standard Day, “Our Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for Changing the Climate” focuses on how Artificial Intelligence, AI can be applied in the industry.

According to him, “Standards are going to be developed and applied in the industry to ensure that Artificial Intelligence is responsibly applied in the industry, we are talking about where products are being manufactured, we are talking about innovation, where things are being developed and where Artificial Intelligence is being used to drive industrial development.

Advertisement

Every year October 14, members of ISO, IEC and ITU celebrate World Standards Day, which is a means of paying tribute to the collaborative effort on experts worldwide who developed the voluntary technical agreement that are published as international standards.