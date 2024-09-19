The UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution Wednesday calling for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories within one year.

The resolution, submitted by the State of Palestine and endorsed by 124 countries, called for Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory judgment issued in July 2024.

Forty-three countries, including Germany, abstained from voting on the corresponding resolution in the largest UN body, which has 193 member states.

Israel itself, along with the United States, voted against the draft resolution together with 12 other countries.

The resolution is intended to enforce a legal opinion on the Middle East conflict issued by the UN’s highest court.

The resolution reaffirms the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The European Union reiterated its commitment to the 1967 borders.

During the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

The Palestinians claim these regions for a separate state, which was to be established alongside Israel and is still supported by the majority of countries throughout the world, including Germany.