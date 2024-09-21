Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently on patrol as voters gather to exercise their civic rights in the Edo State Governorship election.

TVC News Sarah Ayeku who is monitoring the conduct of the Election in Etsako West reports that the officials are in the area to ensure that voter inducement does not happen.

Reports abound of instances of voter inducement in recent elections and the EFCC has always reiterated its commitment to bringing the phenomenon which is also known by some as ” See and Buy” to an end.

Several arrests have also been made of people with huge sums of money purportedly for voter inducement.