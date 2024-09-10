The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is hosting its 17th Annual Conference, bringing together key players from the banking and financial sectors to address pressing issues facing Nigeria’s economy.



The conference, attended by government officials, banking executives, and industry stakeholders, centered on the theme “Accelerated Economic Growth and Development: The State of Pay and the Way Forward”

In his opening remarks, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, President of CIBN highlighted the institute’s growing global influence, with participation from seven African states each year. He stressed that the conference is not merely a forum for discussion, but a platform for actionable outcomes.

In his keynote address, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, acknowledged that 2023 has been a tough year for Nigeria, marked by inflation and a trade imbalance. He emphasized the need for long-term solutions over short-term fixes, urging investments in Nigeria’s value chain.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, the Vice President of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima highlighted the importance of economic diversification as a means to propel Nigeria forward, noting that the removal of fuel subsidies is intended to redirect investments towards critical infrastructure.