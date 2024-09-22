The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winners of the local government election held yesterday in the State.

Announcing the results at the KWSIEC headquarters in Ilorin in the early hours today, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Mohammad Baba-Okanla said the APC won all sixteen Local Government Area chairmanship positions and all the one hundred and ninety-three councillorship seats.

Five political parties – APC, APM, PDP, SDP and Accord participated in the election.

The Chairman commended political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election and the people of Kwara State for trooping out en-masse to exercise their civic rights.

Mr Baba-Okanla also appreciated security agencies for ensuring peace and orderliness throughout the voting process in a professional manner.