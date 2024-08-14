The Nigeria Police Force has arrested vandals with stolen tower members of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as well as cables packed in a truck along the Damboa-Maiduguri 132-kilovolt transmission line in Borno State.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday by the General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, Ndidi Mbah.

No fewer than 16 communities have been thrown into darkness in the North Western part of the country, as a trailer carrying a container drove into the base of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s tower T16 located in Gunduwawa Village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, revealed this in a statement, he said the incident resulted in the loss of 16.6 megawatts.

In another location some vandals are currently in police custody in Damboa.

They were arrested for the theft of some items from TCN facilities that are under construction from previous vandalism attack.

On 12th of June, vandals blew up TCN’s towers along the Damaturu-Maiduguri 330kV Single Circuit Transmission Line, throwing Maiduguri into darkness.