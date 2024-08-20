The former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen has appeared at the Court of Appeal in Abuja for the first time over the appeal he filed challenging his suspension as CJN by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The appeal which was filed in 2019 by the former CJN is challenging the ex-parte order granted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

He is also challenging the jurisdiction of the CCT and its refusal to be bound by the orders made by the Federal High Court and the National Industrial Court directing the tribunal to halt the trial.

We are looking for an amicable solution to the matter- AGF to Justices Court of Appeal over Justice Onnoghen’s appeal

The Attorney General of the federation has told the justices of the Court of Appeal, that an amicable settlement is being sought to resolve the issues raised by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen in the appeal he filed challenging his suspension by the Code of Conduct Tribunal

Tijjani Gazali, an acting Director of Civil litigation at the Ministry of Justice who represented the AGF made this known in open court when the hearing of appeal filed by the CJN resumed.

Justice Onnoghen through his counsel Chris Uche, moved a motion he filed on 9th July 2019, praying the court for an accelerated hearing of the appeal.

Mr Gazali informed the court that the AGF does not have the case file as it was a private Lawyer who was handling the case.

He says that the lawyer Aliyu Umar who was contracted to prosecute the case died in 2020 and did not hand over the case file to the ministry.

The AGF however, wants an amicable solution to be reached by both parties.

Justice Jumbo Ojo who led the three-member panel granted an accelerated hearing in the matter and adjourned till 19th September.

The adjournment will afford the AGF time to retrieve the case file from the chambers of the lawyer who handled the case and also reach an agreement with Justice Onnoghen.