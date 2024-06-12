Governor Agbu kefas of Taraba state says his administration will adhere to any amount agreed by the federal government and labour unions

The governor spoke after an inspection tour to some on going projects in the state.

It seems better days lie ahead for civil servants in Taraba state as governor kefas has agreed to pay any amount arrived at by the federal government as minimum wage

Although some governors are calling for a review that will suit both parties, the Taraba state governor is already preparing for the task ahead.

Meanwhile, the ALGON State Chairman claims that all local government employees in the state will accept whatever amount the governor is ready to pay.

On the question of security, the governor dismissed media reports that he opposes the formation of state police.

As public servants await the outcome of the minimum wage negotiations, stakeholders argue that the government should address the rising cost of living before it spirals out of control.