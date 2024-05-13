The national film and video censors board says it is Moving from the regime of censorship to the regime of classification of movies.

This means the board will classify skits, short films, feature length film as well as anything audiovisual as this will help the board in addressing certain issues affecting the industry.

The nation’s content space is said to have grown astronomically since 2020 when covid hit and the cinemas were closed totally.

Post COVID-19, the sector has made many young people millionaires as the cameras turn on when an idea for a skit hits.

But many have said the content space needs to be properly regulated going by the type of contents released.

The nation film and video censors board is aware of this and have said everyone creating visual content will have to come to the board for classification.

The director general and chief executive officer of the board, Shaibu Husseini, also noted the board will become digitised so film makers can go online to register their works rather than the old way.

The board noted that it will soon kickstart its process of approving vetted film and other related contents between 6 and 48 hour and this will be done from the comfort of their homes.