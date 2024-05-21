Toni Kroos will retire after the Euros, according to Sky Germany.

The German midfielder’s contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30 this year and it will not be renewed.

Kroos, 34, has made over 460 appearances for the La Liga club since joining in 2014.

His final game as a Real player will be the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

He has since confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

“As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club.

“I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level.”