The Nigerian Senate is making moves for Nigeria to revert to the use of the Old National Anthem , “ NIGERIA WE HAIL THEE”

The bill which is sponsored by the Leader of the Senate , Senator Opeyemi Bamidele , was considered at plenary and expeditiously scaled first and second reading and widely supported by a cross section of Lawmakers .

Suspending rule 78(1) , the Leader of the Senate leads the debate on a bill that seeks for Nigeria to revert to the use of the old National anthem adopted in 1960

According to the lawmaker, the rendition of the old Anthem inspires a deep sense of patriotism and played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s National Identity and Unity among the citizenry .

Other lawmakers unanimously supporting the bill say emphasised a sense of brotherhood compared to the current one.

The bill has been referred to the Senate committees on judiciary ,Human Rights and Legal Matters and Federal Character & Inter governmental Affairs to revert to the senate as soon as possible .