A passenger bus plunged into a river in central St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday, killing at least four passengers and injuring six more.

According to St. Petersburg police, the bus was carrying approximately 20 passengers when it fell from a bridge into the Moika River around 1:00 p.m. local time.

They said surveillance video showed the bus making a U-turn and slamming through a bridge railing before nosediving into the river.

The driver was arrested and charged with traffic violations, St. Petersburg’s police announced on Telegram. If found guilty, he faces up to seven years in prison.

The St. Petersburg government’s transportation committee stated that the driver lost control of the bus.

According to the St. Petersburg media, the death toll could rise further as physicians continue to struggle for the lives of four more passengers who are clinically dead.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov stated that the injured victims are being provided prompt assistance.