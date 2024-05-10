The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration and Clinical Services of the Ondo state owned University of Medical Science, UNIMED, Ondo town, Ondo state, Prof Adolphus Loto, has been sacked.

His sack was contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Registrar, Public Relations Unit of the institutions, Temitope Oluwatayo.

The sack followed the adoption and ratification of the Senate decision by the Governing Council at its 22nd Statutory meeting held at the Council Chamber, Medical Village Campus, Ondo.

Mr. Oluwatayo said the decision of the Senate was predicated on the former DVC’s unbecoming conduct including frivolous, spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the University Management.