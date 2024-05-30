The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced Thursday that North Korea has launched around ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

According to the statement, the South Korean army saw these alleged short-range ballistic missiles launch from Pyongyang’s Sunan area earlier that morning. The rockets went about 350 kilometers before landing in the East Sea. They are thought to have been launched from huge KN-25 multiple rocket launchers.

The larger capital region and significant bases that were within missile range were seen to be at risk by the South Korean military, which vehemently denounced these launches. They vowed to respond firmly to North Korea’s moves and called the acts provocative.

Only three days had passed since Pyongyang’s botched satellite launch attempt.

This was an effort to launch a missile. Shortly after takeoff, the satellite’s space rocket burst during the first phase of flight.