In line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration, and the federal ministry of health to improving the healthcare facility in the country.

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital has inaugurated a 20 kilowatt solar facility achieved through public private partnership to provide an alternative power source and ensure smooth running of the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo while inaugurating the project, raised concern over the poor power supply that has been a major challenge to hospitals in the country.

He commended the efforts of TNL Africa which sponsored the project and it’s commitment to sustainable development and energy independence, which He believe will improve the well-being of patients and Nigerians at large.