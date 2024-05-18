The Kenyan wildlife authorities have urged residents of Nairobi’s Lang’ata area to be vigilant following reports of three lions spotted nearby.

A team from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) was deployed to search for the reported roaming lions on Thursday near Langata Women’s Prison on the outskirts of the city.

But the team was unable to spot the lions after a long night search, the KWS said in a statement.

It, however, said the team was still monitoring the situation closely and was on high alert.

Residents were urged to report any wildlife sightings in the area.

It is not the first time lions are reported to have escaped from the Nairobi National Park, which is feted for being the only game park in the world within a city.