Top Iranian foreign policy officials have told an Iranian-Arab dialogue forum in Tehran that the only way to a Middle East without nuclear weapons is to disarm Israel.

“We want a region with no nuclear weapons,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, presented Iran’s solution towards that vision and warned of consequences of not realising it.

“This is the solution: Israel is the only country [in the region] to possess nuclear arms, so it must be disarmed. If it is not, a region without nuclear weapons will not be realised and there will be a nuclear race,” said Kharrazi, who said this week that Iran may change its policy of refraining from pursuing a weapon if existentially threatened.