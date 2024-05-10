A member of the House of Representatives representing Babura/Garki federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Isa DogonYaro, is dead.

The 46-year-old lawmaker died on Friday in Abuja after a brief illness.

Spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi Jnr, who confirmed the death, described Mr. DongoYaro as a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment.

His words: “He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, where he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee”.

He prayed for the repose or the soul of the deceased and commiserates with the family.

Mr. DogonYaro is the second member of the 10th House to die. Abdulkadir Danbuga died in October 2023.

Isma’ila Maihanchi, a member-elect, died in April 2023 before the inauguration of the House.

He was elected to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency of Taraba State.