The ECOWAS Parliament has elected its first female speaker.

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo was elected as the Community Parliament’s new Speaker at the 2024 Second Extraordinary Session of the Sixth Legislature in Kano, North West Nigeria.

She became speaker after the Speakership of the Community Parliament was ratified in alphabetical order in accordance with the requirements of the Supplementary Act on Enhancement of Power.

Sierra Leone held the status of ECOWAS Parliament’s sixth Legislature.

Ibrahima was the third Deputy Speaker in the fifth Legislature of ECOWAS Parliament; she has been in the ECOWAS Parliament since 2021.

She is taking up the baton from the Nigerian leader of delegation, Senator Barau Jubrin who was elected the First Deputy Speaker at the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament on April 4th 2024, had to act as the Speaker to avoid creating vacuum of leadership at the Community Parliament.