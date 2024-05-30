The Colombian Congress has passed legislation prohibiting bullfighting in the Andes beginning in 2027.

The ban follows a vociferous campaign by animal rights advocates who have long complained that the practice is cruel.

During colonial times, the Spanish introduced bullfighting to Colombia, which quickly became popular, drawing thousands of spectators to vast bullrings in towns like Bogotá, Medellín, and Manizales.

The bill still needs to be signed by President Gustavo Petro, but since he has supported the prohibition, this is considered a formality.

The president welcomed its approval by Congress, writing on X that “those who enjoy the death of animals will end up enjoying the death of human beings, just as those who burn books, end up burning human beings.”

Bullfighting supporters had protested against the law, claiming that it would deprive not just those who breed the bulls of their livelihood, but also the many street merchants who peddle their goods at the bullrings.

To reduce its impact, the bill provides for a three-year transition period during which persons with bullfighting-related enterprises will be assisted in obtaining alternate incomes.

Bullrings will be used in the future for cultural and sporting events, according to the bill.

Colombia is the latest Latin American country to abolish bullfighting.

Argentina, Cuba, and Uruguay banned the practice over a century ago, and there are also bans in place in Brazil and Chile, among others.

However, it is still legal in Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela.

Mexico City issued a moratorium in 2022, only to have it reversed two years later.

Over 40,000 people attended the first bullfight held in the city’s bullring, the world’s largest, since the ban was lifted.

Bullfights continue to be held in France and Spain, though some communities have forbidden them.