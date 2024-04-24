Erik ten Hag has branded the negative reaction to Manchester United reaching a second successive FA Cup final as “a disgrace.”

United needed penalties to beat Coventry City on Sunday despite at one stage leading the Championship side 3-0.

Ten Hag’s team eventually did enough to earn a place in the final, where they will play Manchester City, and the Dutchman said he cannot understand the fall-out from the performance.

Erik ten Hag has faced further criticism after Man United spurned a three-goal lead to Coventry.

Ten Hag also defended Antony’s celebrations following United’s winning penalty in the shootout

The Brazil winger, who came on as a second-half substitute, was seen cupping his ear towards the Coventry players after Rasmus Højlund converted the decisive kick.

However, Ten Hag said Antony had been provoked into his reaction and pointed to Harry Maguire, who immediately consoled the Coventry players after the final whistle, as proof his side remained respectful of their opponents.

It was announced on Tuesday that the FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3 p.m. GMT on May 25. It is the second straight year that the final will start at that time, with the FA opting for an early evening time slot in recent years.

Meanwhile, United have more injury problems ahead of their Premier League game with Sheffield United.

Ten Hag was forced to use Casemiro as a centre-back against Coventry but could also be without Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Maguire, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.